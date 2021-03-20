LETA memorial garden to honor graduates who died in the line of duty

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) -A new garden built to honor fallen law enforcement graduates in Region 8 is continuing to make progress.
At Black River Technical College, the Law Enforcement Training Academy has had over 2,000 graduates since the program began.
However, three of those graduates later died in the line of duty.
The garden will serve as a memorial to the graduates. It will contain bricks honoring city and county officials around Northeast Arkansas.
Director Steve Shults said he wants the garden to serve as a reminder to his classes about the ultimate sacrifice the officers made for their community.
