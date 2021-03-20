Man arrested for murder, found hiding in chimney

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A St. Francis County man faces a murder-first degree charge after police say he stabbed another man to death Friday.
However, the search for the suspect ended inside the chimney of a house in Forrest City.
Forrest City police said on social media that Elliot Stewart, 36, of Forrest City was arrested in the death of Jimmie Rogers, 28, of Forrest City.
Officers went to a stabbing at a house in the 1500 block of Albert Street and saw a man running away as they arrived on the scene. Police found Rogers inside the house with multiple stab wounds.
Police later got information that Stewart had stabbed Rogers and started searching for Stewart.
A few minutes later, the police got a call about someone on a nearby street.
“As officers were searching the area, a call was received that an individual on a neighboring street was stuck in a chimney,” Forrest City police said. “The homeowner stated that he did not know the individual in his chimney and allowed officers inside the residence to investigate.”
Police found out the person in the chimney was Stewart and had to call the fire department to extricate Stewart from the chimney. Stewart was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for injuries.
A $1 million bond was set Friday for Stewart, who also faces two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree, criminal trespass and criminal mischief-2nd degree.
