Nonprofit kicks off spring with street cleaning event

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Project Paragould had its second annual Spring Clean Your Street event on Saturday. People in Paragould were encouraged to pick up trash on the city’s streets.
Project Paragould founder Nate Archibald picked up trash with his daughter. He said the event is important because it encourages individuals to do their part in making Paragould a better place to live.
“So many times, people walk past litter, and we’re like someone needs to pick that up, and we walk past it again the next day. You know it’s our responsibility to pick stuff up and not rely on somebody else,” said Archibald.
Archibald adds that the event was also an excellent way to enjoy the weather and get some exercise, all while improving the community.
