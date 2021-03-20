Paragould vaccinates 500 at mass vaccination clinic

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould had its first COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at the Paragould Community Center. Volunteers say clinics are crucial and essential to ending the pandemic.
On Saturday, 500 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were distributed.
Volunteers say they saw a great turnout. Within an hour, 200 vaccines were already distributed.
Physician and Greene County Health Officer Tasha Starks says the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself.
“This is important because we want to come out of this pandemic,” said Starks.
Starks says this is a huge step forward for Paragould.
“We’ve got a long way to go. We want to encourage people. If you want to limit your risk for severe disease, hospitalizations, and death from COVID-19 infections, please come out and be vaccinated,” said Starks.
Starks adds that the vaccine is safe and highly effective. She says if anyone is hesitant or has questions about the vaccine should talk to someone in the medical field.
Paragould Mayor Josh Agee also encouraged everyone who is able to get vaccinated.
“I think this is our first step to life returning to normal. Once everyone gets these vaccines, then things will start to look up,” said Agee.
Greene County Office of Emergency Management Director Erik Wright added that the city is thankful to have the supply to conduct their first mass vaccination clinic.
He says March 20 is a mournful day for some being the anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in Greene County but says with every vaccine given, we’re closer to the end of the pandemic.
The second dose clinic will be held on April 17.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.