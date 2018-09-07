Rain Chances Return During the Work Week

Sunshine and nice weather continue this weekend. Wind switches to the south overnight boosting us further into the 60s by Sunday afternoon. Clouds increase on Monday, but the rain holds off until Monday night. Rain gear may still be needed Tuesday morning before skies start to clear in the afternoon. A few showers are possible on Wednesday before another round of rain moves in Wednesday night into Thursday. 1-2″ still expected Monday night through Thursday. Highs stay in the 60s for most of the week as spring continues to build into Arkansas.