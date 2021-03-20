Red Wolves bowling in contention after Day 1 of SBL Championship

A-State and Youngstown State will bowl in a mega-match format with the winner moving on to play at 1:30 p.m. against the winner of Stephen F. Austin and Louisiana Tech. The teams will bowl one standard five-person game for total pinfall, then five Baker games for total pinfall. If one team wins both the traditional game and Baker games, they will advance. If both teams split the standard and Baker games, they will move on to a best-of-seven series of Baker games.