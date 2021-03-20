Red Wolves bowling in contention after Day 1 of SBL Championship

The Arkansas State women’s bowling team went 1-1 on the first day of competition at the Southland Bowling League Championship at Colonial Bowling Lanes.
Seeded first in the event, A-State defeated eighth-seeded Valparaiso in round one, but lost to fifth-seeded Sam Houston State in the second round to drop to the advancers bracket. The Red Wolves face No. 4 seed Youngstown State in an elimination match Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
The Red Wolves took the standard five-person game against Valparaiso 942-871 and clinched the match with a 1,086-959 pinfall decision in the Baker game. Sam Houston State edged A-State in round two 1,099-983 in traditional play and ended the match with a 1,031-979 decision in Baker format.
A-State and Youngstown State will bowl in a mega-match format with the winner moving on to play at 1:30 p.m. against the winner of Stephen F. Austin and Louisiana Tech. The teams will bowl one standard five-person game for total pinfall, then five Baker games for total pinfall. If one team wins both the traditional game and Baker games, they will advance. If both teams split the standard and Baker games, they will move on to a best-of-seven series of Baker games.
Following a round five match at 8:00 a.m. Sunday, a champion will be crowned at a time to be determined. Each round of the Southland Bowling League Championship is streamed on YouTube via InsideBowling.
