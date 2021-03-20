Sheriff’s office investigating homicide

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Independence County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
On Friday, March 19, deputies responded to an address in the southern part of the county regarding someone being shot, Sheriff Shawn Stephens said in a statement released shortly after midnight Saturday.
When deputies arrived, they found two white men.
Stephens said one of the men was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Deputies took the other man into custody as a possible suspect.
“The crime scene is being investigated as a homicide,” Stephens said. “The names of both individuals are being withheld at this time pending further investigation.”
