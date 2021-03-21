Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated March 21 at 3:50 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 3:40 p.m., Sunday, March 21, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 328,655 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 258,224 confirmed cases
    • 70,431 probable cases
  • 320,500 recoveries
  • 2,578 active cases
    • 1,760 confirmed active cases
    • 818 probable active cases
  • 5,539 total deaths
    • 4,424 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,115 deaths among probable cases
  • 192 currently hospitalized
    • 78 in ICU
    • 42 on ventilators
  • 3,317,158 people total have been tested
    • 9.2% positive PCR tests
    • 16.5% positive antigen tests
  • 2,975,588 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Saturday, March 20:

  1. Pulaski: 49
  2. Benton: 44
  3. Washington: 21
  4. Sebastian: 19
  5. Faulkner and Saline: 11

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,027 82 2,845 100 19,592
Clay 1,714 11 1,655 48 17,419
Cleburne 1,928 19 1,839 69 21,507
Craighead 13,019 89 12,758 171 114,021
Crittenden 5,837 39 5,701 95 39,934
Cross 1,912 8 1,855 49 15,917
Greene 5,980 37 5,868 74 46,100
Independence 3,705 16 3,569 120 39,648
Jackson 3,197 11 3,147 38 25,574
Lawrence 2,064 8 2,014 42 14,528
Mississippi 5,722 28 5,588 106 39,196
Poinsett 3,105 17 3,012 76 26,222
Randolph 2,048 18 1,983 47 18,578
St. Francis 3,492 27 3,425 40 29,796
Sharp 1,542 5 1,492 45 16,739
Stone 982 4 949 29 11,379
White 7,739 81 7,542 116 51,076
Woodruff 632 7 613 12 8,268

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

