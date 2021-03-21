Jonesboro boys & girls win Saturday to sweep 5A State Basketball Championships

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro High School swept the spoils on the hardwood on Saturday. The Hurricane beat Maumelle 58-56 to win the 5A State Championship. Keyln McBride earned State Finals MVP honors. He had 8 points and 2 steals in the victory.
The Lady Hurricane beat 5A East rival West Memphis 47-39 to win their 3rd state title in the last 6 years. Ereauna Hardaway earned State Finals MVP honors. She had 14 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals in the victory.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.