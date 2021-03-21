Renters bill, Medicaid expansion, alcohol sales on Sunday bill on agenda this week in legislature

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - It will be a busy but short week at the state Capitol as lawmakers have at least nine major bills on the agenda with ties to Region 8.
A bill that supporters say will strengthen standards for renters heads to the House Monday, while a bill dealing with Medicaid expansion heads to a House committee Tuesday.
Here’s a look at the major bills this week:
The House will meet Monday to discuss HB1563, sponsored by Rep. Jimmy Gazaway (R-Paragould).
The bill, which was approved by a House committee on March 17, would create a minimum habitability standard for a rental property in the state. Supporters say it will help create better living standards.
It includes requirements for landlords to provide hot and cold water, no pests and a working smoke alarm or detector, among other things for rental property.
A similar bill failed in the 2019 session.
A bill to preserve the Pine Tree Research Station is also on the agenda Monday.
Under the bill, which is also co-sponsored by Sen. Ron Caldwell (R-Wynne), the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees would not be able to sell the property to a private entity or individual but could sell the property to a non-profit corporation.
If the land were sold to a non-profit corporation, the bill states that a mission to keep the land open to the public and available for public use must be done and that the land must be organized and operated for a minimum of five years.
There has been debate over the past year on the issue. Officials have said the land is owned by the University of Arkansas and maintained by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
The UA Board of Trustees approved a sale of the land in March 2020, but questions arose when the public was not notified of the sale.
Also, a person could face a felony if they deface or vandalize the State Capitol, any building on the Capitol grounds, any building on the Capitol Mall, any building on the grounds of the Governor’s Mansion or any publicly owned monument, statue, fixture or landscape on the Capitol grounds, Capitol Mall or Governor’s Mansion, under a bill headed to the House Monday.
Rep. Johnny Rye (R-Trumann) sponsored HB1313, which was approved on March 18 by the House Judiciary Committee.
The House will also take up the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act Monday.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Missy Irvin (R-Mountain View) was approved by the state Senate 28-7 March 10 and received approval from the House Education Committee March 18.
A bill with nearly 80 co-sponsors that supporters say will help support the state’s arts and cultural assets heads to the Senate Monday.
SB531, sponsored by Sen. Joyce Elliott (D-Little Rock), would have at least 16 lawmakers as part of the Arkansas Legislative Arts and Technology Boot Camp.
The group would look at creating and maintaining a statewide database of the assets.
A bill dealing with Medicaid expansion heads to a House committee Tuesday.
The House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee has SB410 on its agenda.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Missy Irvin (R-Mountain View) and Rep. Michelle Gray (R-Melbourne), was approved 26-3 in the state Senate March 9.
The program, called ARHOME, would help nearly 300,000 low-income Arkansas residents who make below 138% of the federal poverty level, supporters have said.
A bill that would create a $3,000 tax credit for certain full-time law enforcement officers is on the agenda for the Senate Revenue and Taxation committee Monday.
SB304, sponsored by Sen. Jason Rapert (R-Conway), would provide the tax credit for full-time officers who have worked for a law enforcement agency at least 25 hours a week for at least 11 months of a calendar year.
Steve Shults, director of the Black River Law Enforcement Training Academy, said recently the bill would provide an opportunity to recruit more officers to the field.
“That might give someone some incentive to choose this career where they might not otherwise,” Shults said.
A bill that would allow college athletes in the state to receive compensation for their likeness is on the agenda Tuesday in the House Education Committee.
HB1671 is sponsored by House Speaker Matthew Shepherd (R-El Dorado).
Under the bill, the athlete could enter into a contract and receive compensation for the commercial use of their publicity rights.
However, the athlete could not endorse casinos or gambling, tobacco, alcohol, marijuana, drug paraphernalia or adult entertainment services.
If approved by the legislature and signed into law, the bill would take effect Jan. 1, 2022.
A bill that would allow a city or county to set an election date for the sale of alcohol on Sundays is on the agenda for the House Rules Committee Tuesday.
HB1748, sponsored by Rep. David Whitaker (D-Fayetteville), would allow for the vote if a petition with 15% of registered voters in the last governor’s election, a city council vote or a quorum court vote requests it.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.