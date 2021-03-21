Silver Alert issued for missing Paragould man

Silver Alert issued for missing Paragould man
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert early Sunday morning for 72-year-old Gerry Teeter of Paragould. (Source: Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 21, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT - Updated March 21 at 8:55 AM

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Paragould man.

Gerry Teeter, 72, was last seen Saturday in the 900-block of Kingshighway near Arkansas Methodist Medical Center.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a blue hospital gown.

Teeter is described as a 5′9″ white male, weighing 230 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Paragould Police Department at (870) 236-7621 or call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.