Vehicle rollover prompts investigation by University Police

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Circumstances surrounding a vehicle rollover on A-State’s campus prompted an investigation Saturday.
According to Director of University Communications Tom Moore, University Police responded to the rollover crash Saturday afternoon on campus.
There were no injuries, but the circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation.
No other details have been released at this time.
