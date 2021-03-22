App St. completes sweep over Arkansas State baseball

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
BOONE, N.C. (3/21/21) – Jaylon Deshazier hit his second home run in as many days, but Arkansas State baseball dropped a 12-2 loss in seven innings to Appalachian State Sunday at Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium.
The Red Wolves (3-12, 0-3 SBC) picked up a run in the fifth and sixth, but it was not enough to surmount the Mountaineers (10-8, 3-0), who were propelled to the series sweep by five runs in the second and six in the fourth.
Brandon Anderson took the loss for A-State, pitching 2.0 innings in the start. Will Gilmer, Brandon Hudson, Phillip Bryant and Tyler Jeans all made relief appearances, with Jeans pitching a scoreless inning in the sixth.
Noah Hall tossed 5.0 innings for the Mountaineers, striking out eight and notching the victory. Jason Cornatzer and Andrew Papp tossed an inning of relief to close out the contest.
Appalachian State opened up the scoring column with five runs in the second, sparked by doubles by Hayden Cross and Luke Drumheller. The Mountaineers then plated six more in the fourth to lead 11-0 through four.
The Red Wolves got on the board in the fifth on Deshazier’s leadoff solo shot to right center, then App State added an insurance run in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Trent Lewis.
A-State wrapped up the day’s scoring on a sac fly by Garrett Olson that plated Jacob Hager.
NEXT UP
The Red Wolves return home to host Murray State at 5 p.m. CT Tuesday at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field. The game is slated to be broadcasted live on ESPN+, while the radio broadcast can be heard on 95.3 The Ticket.
