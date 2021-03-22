Caruthersville man facing murder charges after deadly shooting

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Caruthersville man is facing murder charges after a deadly shooting on Friday.
On March 19 at approximately 12:26 p.m., Caruthersville Officers were dispatched to 932 Adams, in reference to shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located a male inside the residence with gunshot wound.
The victim was transported by ambulance to the Pemiscot Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.
The victim, identified as 22-year-old Joshua Holloway, died from his injuries on March 20.
On Saturday the Pemiscot County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for 20-year old Akevian Ricks of Caruthersville.
On Sunday, March 21 Ricks turned himself in to the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office without incident.
He is currently being held in the Pemiscot County Justice Center.
Caruthersville Police Department was assisted by the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drugs and Crime Control.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.