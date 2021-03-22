Child gets new communication tablet after previous one was stolen

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In January, Jonesboro police responded to a car break-in, in which the culprit stole several items including a child’s communication tablet.
On Friday, five-year-old Lexi Wertenberger was surprised with a new communication tablet after going two months without one.
Lexi’s mother Stephanie Hayes expressed excitement that everything seems to be getting back on track.
“Now she can get back to learning and communicating a lot more to get back on track,” Hayes said.
Lexi has Rett Syndrome, and the most efficient way for her to communicate with her mom and other people is through a special tablet controlled by her eye gaze.
Hayes had left the tablet in the car overnight to be sure she “had everything packed up” for their ride to St. Louis.
Hayes came out to find her daughter’s tablet missing, leaving her distraught.
“All I could think about is like, that device was so much and it was so much for my kid. She just lost her way to communicate with me or anybody else,” she said.
For two months, Lexi had to use an alternative method to communicate by using pictures.
Hayes added if she were to look the culprit in the eye, they would realize how important that tablet is to them.
“I believe he would give it back and understood what it was and how detrimental it was to my kid for losing her voice,” Hayes said.
