County Circuit Clerk pays county more than $1,900 amid look into credit card use

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Ahead of Monday’s quorum court meeting, Craighead County Circuit Clerk Candace Edwards paid $1,927.68 from a personal bank account to the Craighead County Treasurer’s Office.
This while the court is looking into Edwards’ use of the county’s credit card.
Edwards and her office have dominated the Craighead County Quorum Court meetings since she fired an employee for a COVID-19 policy violation.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said a COVID-19 policy doesn’t exist for the county, and the employee was hired back after a hearing.
Back on March 8, the quorum court voted to slash more than $100,000 from the circuit clerk’s budget.
