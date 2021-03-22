Ex-Missouri Governor Eric Greitens announces on Facebook a run for U.S. Senate

His political fortunes turned upside down in January 2018 when he admitted to an extramarital affair with his St. Louis hairdresser in 2015, before he was elected. It was more than a sex scandal. Following an investigation by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, a grand jury indicted Greitens on an invasion of privacy charge, accusing him of taking a compromising photo of the woman and threatening to use it as blackmail if she spoke of the encounter.