Harrisburg alum Keely Edwards hits walk off homer to lift Razorbacks to win over Ole Miss

Starter Jenna Bloom pitched tremendously in the no decision effort. After surrendering an early run, she found her rhythm and went 6.2 innings allowing five hits and two runs with a season-best nine strikeouts. Bloom fanned five in a row during the second and third frames and later retired nine in a row over the fifth through the seventh innings. Storms (3-0) pitched for the second straight day and earned the win in relief, hurling 1.1 scoreless innings. Anna Borgen (6-2) tossed 6.2 innings allowing eight hits and three earned runs with a walk and three strikeouts for the Rebels.