March 22: What you need to know

Weather Headlines
Clouds will increase a bit on Monday ahead of an approaching storm system coming in on Tuesday morning.
This round of rain should be out of here by Tuesday evening, leaving us with a nice break from the rain on Wednesday.
More rain comes in Wednesday night into Thursday.
This second round of rain looks to be a little more robust and could drop well over an inch of rain in most locations.
At this time, widespread severe weather is not expected.
News Headlines
As more people line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Asa Hutchinson says it’s about time the masks came off.
A local mental health expert says the pandemic is affecting the way people cope, from eating too much to not eating enough.
A busy week ahead for Arkansas legislators as they consider bills ranging from renters’ rights to alcohol sales on Sunday.
