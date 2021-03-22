‘We lost everything:’ Early morning fire sweeps through apartments

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - A fire early Monday morning devastated a Hoxie apartment complex.
Mayor Dennis Coggins, who owns Rose Garden Estates, said the fire destroyed seven units including his own.
“We might be able to save one,” he told Region 8 News just before 6:30 a.m. “We lost everything.”
Coggins said four animals perished in the fire.
“But everybody got out safely,” he said.
The apartments are located at the end of Horseshoe Street, which Coggins said is blocked off to allow emergency crews to work unencumbered.
