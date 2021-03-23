Arkansas women upset in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Press Release from Arkansas Athletics
AUSTIN, Texas – A slow start for Arkansas created an early hole for the Razorbacks that proved too deep to climb out of in the team’s 66-62 loss to Wright State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday afternoon.
The Razorbacks struggled in the first half shooting the basketball going 9-of-24 (37.5%) from the field and just 2-of-12 from 3-point range. The opening quarter saw the Hogs go 4-for-12 from the field and produce just 12 points, which led to a season-low 26 points in the first half.
Arkansas battled back in the second half, scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter and briefly taking the lead late. A costly turnover up one with under a minute to play led to Wright State scoring the final five points of the game to knock off the Razorbacks.
Chelsea Dungee led all scorers with 27 points, including 18 in the second half. Overall, Arkansas shot 34% from the field for the game and was outrebounded 44-30.
The Razorbacks end the season 19-9 with the program’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2015.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.