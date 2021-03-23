Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated March 24 at 6:30 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 329,177 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 258,517 confirmed cases
    • 70,660 probable cases
  • 321,446 recoveries
  • 2,128 active cases
    • 1,433 confirmed active cases
    • 695 probable active cases
  • 5,560 total deaths
    • 4,442 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,118 deaths among probable cases
  • 172 currently hospitalized
    • 74 in ICU
    • 43 on ventilators
  • 3,340,913 people total have been tested
    • 9.1% positive PCR tests
    • 16.3% positive antigen tests
  • 2,998,791 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Wednesday, March 24:

  1. Sebastian: 42
  2. Washington: 29
  3. Pulaski: 26
  4. Benton: 17
  5. Baxter. Crawford & Saline: 7

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,049 70 2,880 99 19,823
Clay 1,720 9 1,662 48 17,496
Cleburne 1,936 23 1,842 70 21,715
Craighead 13,037 72 12,792 172 114,735
Crittenden 5,847 38 5,712 95 40,404
Cross 1,916 5 1,862 49 16,009
Greene 5,986 30 5,881 74 46,577
Independence 3,709 18 3,571 120 39,850
Jackson 3,201 7 3,155 38 26,090
Lawrence 2,064 3 2,019 42 14,631
Mississippi 5,735 27 5,602 106 39,786
Poinsett 3,109 14 3,019 76 26,358
Randolph 2,049 13 1,989 47 19,071
St. Francis 3,494 19 3,434 41 29,932
Sharp 1,545 3 1,497 45 16,827
Stone 982 4 949 29 11,442
White 7,777 73 7,587 115 51,387
Woodruff 632 5 615 12 8,290

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

