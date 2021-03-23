Final Arkansas Sports Media HS basketball polls released for 2020-21 season

Following is the final Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A for the 2020-21 season, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending March 20.
Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings:
OVERALL
1. North Little Rock (15) 21-2 150 4
2. LR Central 22-5 129 3
3. Jonesboro 24-3 125 6
4. Maumelle 20-6 93 9
5. LR Mills 25-3 82 –
6. Bentonville 22-3 73 2
7. Morrilton 20-7 45 –
8. LR Parkview 18-4 40 7
9. Magnolia 23-1 30 1
10. FS Northside 14-12 27 –
Others receiving votes: Sylvan Hills 9, Marion 8, Viola 8, Blytheville 3, Bryant 1, Monticello 1, Mayflower 1..
CLASS 6A
1. North Little Rock (15) 21-2 75 3
2. LR Central 22-5 60 2
3. Bentonville 22-3 41 1
4. FS Northside 14-12 33 –
5. Bryant 19-5 10 4
Others receiving votes: Fayetteville 6.
CLASS 5A
1. Jonesboro (15) 24-3 75 1
2. Maumelle 20-6 58 4
3. LR Parkview 18-4 43 2
4. Sylvan Hills 24-4 32 3
5. Marion 18-4 10 5
Others receiving votes: Pine Bluff 5, Russellville 2.
CLASS 4A
1. LR Mills (15) 25-3 75 3
2. Morrilton 20-7 60 –
3. Magnolia 23-1 44 1
4. Blytheville 28-3 31 2
5. Monticello 16-7 12 –
Others receiving votes: Berryville 3.
CLASS 3A
1. Harding Academy (15) 20-7 75 –
2. Mayflower 26-3 60 3
3. Osceola 20-5 31 2
4. Lamar 21-8 26 –
5. McGehee 18-5 25 –
Others receiving votes: Dumas 4, Newport 2, Waldron 2.
CLASS 2A
1. Marianna (15) 22-2 75 1
2. Caddo Hills 31-5 60 5
3. Earle 17-3 45 2
4. White Co. Central 24-8 29 –
5. Melbourne 19-8 10 –
Others receiving votes: Lavaca 4, Dierks 2.
CLASS 1A
1. Viola (15) 37-6 75 –
2. West Side Greers Ferry 27-7 60 1
3. Nevada 20-3 42 2
4. Izard County 27-8 31 3
5. Bradley 18-4 8 4
Others receiving votes: Ridgefield Christian 5, Ozark Mountain 3, New School 1.
Following is the final Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A for the 2020-21 season, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending March 20.
Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
OVERALL
1. Melbourne (15) 32-1 150 1
2. FS Northside 26-2 135 3
3. Jonesboro 23-6 107 –
4. Fayetteville 19-7 92 –
5. Harrison 22-3 77 8
6. Bentonville 18-5 62 5
7. Conway 21-5 51 6
8. Batesville 22-3 45 4
9. North Little Rock 19-9 26 9
(tie) Mayflower 26-5 26 –
Others receiving votes: Rural Special 16, West Memphis 11, Greenwood 11, Vilonia 6, Farmington 4, Salem 3, Marion 2, Bergman 2.
CLASS 6A
1. FS Northside (15) 26-2 75 1
2. Fayetteville 19-7 56 5
3. Bentonville 18-5 39 2
4. Conway 21-5 34 3
5. North Little Rock 19-9 21 4
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 5A
1. Jonesboro (15) 23-6 75 –
2. Batesville 22-3 48 2
3. Greenwood 23-5 33 1
4. Vilonia 25-3 32 4
5. West Memphis 11-15 31 –
Others receiving votes: Marion 5, LR Christian 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Harrison (15) 22-3 75 1
2. Farmington 23-8 59 -
3. Morrilton 22-4 31 -
(tie) Pulaski Academy 23-5 31 –
5. Star City 28-4 23 2
Others receiving votes: Pea Ridge 6.
CLASS 3A
1. Mayflower (15) 26-5 75 –
2. Bergman 38-2 54 1
3. Centerpoint 23-6 48 –
4. Valley Springs 27-9 31 4
5. Mountain View 22-4 15 3
Others receiving votes: Ashdown 1, Hoxie 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Melbourne (15) 32-1 75 1
2. Salem 22-8 60 4
3. Bigelow 23-7 43 5
4. Fordyce 23-4 27 –
5. Marmaduke 30-6 10 3
Others receiving votes: Quitman 5, Acorn 4, Cotter 1.
CLASS 1A
1. Rural Special (15) 32-4 75 1
2. Norfork 22-12 59 –
3. Viola 31-9 45 4
4. West Side 25-9 29 –
5 Mount Vernon-Enola 26-5 12 5
Others receiving votes: Kirby 3, Kingston 2.
