Man charged with video voyeurism

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro man with video voyeurism after police say he took photos of two people in a dressing room while getting a dress altered, according to a probable cause affidavit.
One of the victims told Jonesboro police on March 18 that they were at Michelle’s Boutique, on 2719 S. Caraway, to have a dress altered when Oscar Antonio Mendoza, 29, made inappropriate comments, the affidavit states.
Court documents say Mendoza is then said to have “opened the curtain so that he could see her without any clothes on.”
A police officer later visited with him at the store when he told the officer that he made a comment and showed pictures taken of the spots on the dress that needed to be trimmed.
Judge David Boiling issued a search warrant, and investigators found pictures of “two females” and a “video where he was putting his phone behind the curtain of the dressing room showing the girls naked and changing.”
Police say he had also been going to other businesses and recorded girls as they walked around or bent over to pick up items and down their shirts.
The affidavit states after seeing these few photos and videos the investigator went
A temporary $150,000 cash-only bond was ordered along with a no-contact order.
