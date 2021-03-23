March 23: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, March 23. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Clouds have been increasing overnight, leading to early morning showers.
Expect about a half inch of rain today with most of it falling during the morning hours.
Wednesday will be mostly dry until the evening hours.
Our second round of rain comes in Wednesday night into Thursday.
Any severe weather should stay south of Region 8, but thunder and lightning are possible.
News Headlines
Amidst an investigation into how she used a county-issued credit card, the circuit clerk wrote a check for nearly $2,000 to “make amends.”
A judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with video voyeurism after police say he took video of young women in a store dressing room.
Legislation is headed to the governor’s desk to require Arkansas women undergoing an abortion to first view an ultrasound.
