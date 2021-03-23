Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman is out $400 after what investigators are calling a scam.
They claim to be calling over a missed court date and say they have a warrant for the person’s arrest. They then ask the person to transfer $200 to them.
The person on the phone claims that they are Lieutenant Brad Felkins.
One Harrisburg woman transferred the money. The number called her back, demanding an additional $200. She realized something was odd and reported the call to the police.
Chief Deputy Jeremy Lally says if you get a call, do not give out any information or transfer money.
“They need to hang up immediately. Call the Sheriff’s Office at 870-578-2116 and report this to one of our detectives,” said Lally.
The number shows up as an “870″ area code number, but the department believes that someone overseas may be spoofing a local number.
The department adds they will never ask you to transfer funds over the phone.
If you have missed a court date, an officer will come to talk to you in person, or the district court will reach out but will never ask for money.
