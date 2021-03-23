Police searching for missing teen rape suspect

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - State and local police are searching for a teenage rape suspect who walked away from a Jonesboro community facility.
According to a Tuesday news release from the Arkansas Department of Human Services, 17-year-old Ike Nunn, Jr. was among six teens who walked away from Consolidated Youth Services, 4220 Stadium Blvd.
Nunn and one other teen, who was not identified, were in the Division of Youth Services’ custody for “offenses that would be considered felonies if they were committed by an adult” when they walked away.
At about 7:15 p.m. Monday, they and four others not in DYS custody were “outside during evening free time when they walked to the rear of the property, climbed a fence, and ran.”
Staff followed the group but were unable to find them. They then notified the Jonesboro Police Department for its assistance in searching for the missing youth.
Police found one of the DYS teens at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, and returned him to custody.
According to DHS, Nunn and the other four youths remain at large.
Nunn, who was in DYS custody on a Class Y felony charge of rape, is described as a 5′5″ white male weighing 182 with reddish-blond hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.