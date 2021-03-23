What’s YOUR story about Jonesboro’s tornado last March?

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - This March 28 at 10, Region 8 News looks back at the EF-3 tornado that struck the city and left a path of destruction from the South Caraway Road Area to Farville Curve... Miraculously, there were no serious injuries, but it left many stories and memories that will never be forgotten.
Our Region 8 News special, The Jonesboro Tornado: One Year Later, takes a look back through the eyes of homeowners and business owners who witnessed the devastating storm.
We want to hear your stories and share them with our viewers across Region 8. Just tell us with a video and then submit it via See It - Snap It - Send It below.
