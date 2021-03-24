15 Arkansas softball wins road game at Kansas City

Autumn Storms started the game inside the circle, throwing the first 3.0 innings and allowed one unearned run in the first inning. The redshirt senior tallied a strikeout and retired six in a row over the second and third frames to wrap up her afternoon. Allie Light worked 2.0 frames in the middle of the game, surrendering two runs on three hits. Jenna Bloom (5-1) threw the last 2.0 innings and received the win, pitching effectively out of the pen. She allowed just one walk and struck out two.