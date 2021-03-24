Authorities on the lookout for suspects in business break-ins

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Wynne Police Department and Cross County Sheriff”s Office is searching for at least three suspects who broke into three different businesses late Friday.
They caused more than $5,000 in damages at Elevated Spirits of Wynne, the Tobacco Super Store #12 of Wynne and County Line Liquor of Parkin.
They walked away with just $80 in cash.
“For a small business, small town, it’s hard financially,” said Elevated Spirits Owner Anthony Jarrett.
Jarrett says the damage can be fixed, but as a small business owner, it’s just disheartening that someone would break-in.
“It’s the feeling of the loss of confidence and trust in people that you build up over time. Something like this happens, and you realize that everyone is not a good person,” said Jarrett.
Jarrett got a call from the police around 11:20 p.m. on Friday; shortly after they closed, their alarm went off.
″They more or less just ransacked the store. Pulled a lot of product. Really the only thing they stole here was a bag of money that was the girls who work here’s tip money,” said Jarrett.
Jarrett has a message for the thieves:
“It ruins your trust, and you may get away with it a few times, and the police may not catch you a few times, but God is going to see you every time,” said Jarrett.
Authorities are continuing to work with the businesses and are pulling surveillance video.
At least three suspects are believed to be driving a maroon Ford Taurus.
Anyone who has any information that can help police is encouraged to call the Wynne Police Department at 870-238-8718 or the Cross County Sheriff’s Office at 870-238-5700.
