Community picking up pieces after fire destroys Hoxie homes

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - Hoxie and Walnut Ridge band together after a fire destroyed an apartment complex in Hoxie early Monday morning, displacing several people.
Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins, a resident of one of those homes, says he has been overwhelmed by both communities has stepped up during this time.
“I’ve been lucky,” Coggins said. “And I’ve gotten most of them houses.”
Coggins got emotional as he says the past 48 hours have been filled with phone calls, taking care of the fire’s aftermath as both Mayor and resident.
Arkansas State Police will lead the investigation as to what caused the fire starting Wednesday. Before meeting with Region 8 News, Coggins spent time at an insurance office.
But the one constant in all those calls: the community’s generosity.
“When I called [landlords] and told them what went on, they went ahead and tried to help the people that [were] put out by the fire,” Coggins said. “The community is outstanding. They’re giving stuff to them and everything.”
Making sure those affected by the fire have the basics: food, water, and a place to stay, and it’s not just those in Hoxie. Just minutes down the road in Walnut Ridge, the community is also stepping in.
Walnut Ridge Officer Bryan Archer saw the damage yesterday. He took to Facebook to get donations, starting today.
Between Walnut Ridge and Hoxie, hundreds of dollars have been raised, and dozens of items have been collected, including clothes and toiletries.
“I was riding around [Monday] in my police car, a lot of these people I know,” Archer said. “Our kids play together, we go to church together, even though we’ve got a city limits, it doesn’t divide us.”
The community support is something resident Hope Whitt felt strongly.
“I mean, it’s just the community helping and calling and trying to make sure we have a place to live,” Whitt said. “It’s been kind of an emotional roller coaster; I guess you could say.”
Whitt, who moved into the complex back in February, was digging through the ashes Tuesday to see if anything could be salvaged.
While this is heartbreaking, she’s grateful for the community making sure she is taken care of.
Even though the losses, Mayor Coggins says he’s fortunate.
“God’s been good to us,” Coggins said. “So we’re ok.”
Archer says they accept donations at United Free Will Baptist Church, located on 624 Pocahontas Road in Walnut Ridge, until Friday.
The plan is to split all items and all money between those displaced by the fire, except for Coggins, who says he will give any items he may receive to others affected by the fire.
