COVID-19 in Mississippi: 387 new cases reported Wed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 387 new cases and 4 new deaths Wednesday.
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 303,625 as of March 23.
So far, 6,981 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,585,239 as of March 21. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
An estimated 290,537 people have recovered from the virus.
The newest MSDH report shows 392,308 people are fully vaccinated and 1,061,253 doses have been administered in total.
On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.
Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
