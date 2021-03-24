Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 3:58 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 3:45 p.m., Thursday, March 25, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 329,511 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 258,775 confirmed cases
    • 70,736 probable cases
  • 321,802 recoveries
  • 2,095 active cases
    • 1,418 confirmed active cases
    • 677 probable active cases
  • 5,571 total deaths
    • 4,448 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,123 deaths among probable cases
  • 181 currently hospitalized
    • 79 in ICU
    • 38 on ventilators
  • 3,348,830 people total have been tested
    • 9.1% positive PCR tests
    • 16.3% positive antigen tests
  • 3,006,365 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Thursday, March 25:

  1. Washington: 59
  2. Arkansas: 37
  3. Pulaski: 30
  4. Garland: 28
  5. Sebastian: 25

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,050 65 2,886 99 19,924
Clay 1,720 6 1,665 49 17,554
Cleburne 1,937 20 1,845 71 21,753
Craighead 13,043 71 12,798 173 115,039
Crittenden 5,849 38 5,714 95 40,503
Cross 1,916 5 1,862 49 16,035
Greene 5,992 32 5,885 74 46,665
Independence 3,708 15 3,573 120 40,116
Jackson 3,201 6 3,156 38 26,225
Lawrence 2,064 2 2,020 42 14,660
Mississippi 5,735 26 5,603 106 39,849
Poinsett 3,109 14 3,019 76 26,517
Randolph 2,049 10 1,992 47 19,104
St. Francis 3,498 23 3,434 41 30,008
Sharp 1,546 3 1,498 45 16,843
Stone 982 4 949 29 11,519
White 7,777 68 7,592 115 51,562
Woodruff 632 5 615 12 8,314

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

