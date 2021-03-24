Jonesboro and Craighead County sales and use tax collections up

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro and Craighead County continue to set records for sales and use tax collections in the city.
According to content partner Talk Business & Politics, the city collected $2.065 million in sales and use tax last month, increasing $118,048 compared to February 2020 collections.
The totals are tabulated every 60 days, so February’s total is from December 2020 collections.
So far this year, the city has collected $3,780 million for January and February 2021.
Craighead County collected $2.3 million in sales and use tax during February, collecting $4.26 million so far this year.
