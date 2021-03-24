Man arrested for drugs after domestic disturbance near school

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a Marked Tree man on drug charges after a call on Sunday of a domestic disturbance near a church and school.
Police responded to an area within 1,000 feet of The First Presbyterian Preschool and Kindergarten and First Presbyterian Church, where they found Allen Dewayne Buchanon, 26, inside a Dodge Challenger and a victim on the other side of the parking lot, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The court document says the victim told police she and Buchanon “got into an argument and Buchanon pushed here and grabbed her by the hair.”
While arresting him, police noticed a “strong odor of marijuana” and found a “small black 9mm handgun in his right shorts pocket.”
They could see “marijuana flakes on the center console” from the outside of the car, according to the probable cause affidavit.
In the car, they found 349 grams of methamphetamine. He also gave consent for his home to be searched there; they found “a large jar of marijuana (121 grams)” and “three oxycodone pills located in a dresser drawer, 8460.00 cash,” including a “digital scale and plastic baggies.”
A judge found probable cause to charge Buchanon with trafficking a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of SCH VI with purpose to deliver, possession of SCH I or II not meth or cocaine purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution near certain facilities - enhanced penalties and assault on family or household member - 2nd Degree/risk of physical injury.
A $250,000 cash-surety bond and a non-contact order were set for Buchanon.
According to online jail records, he was released from the Craighead County Jail on Tuesday.
He is scheduled to be back in court on April 29.
