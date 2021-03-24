March 24: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, March 24. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Sunshine comes out today and warms all of Region 8 into the 70s.
Clouds will increase tonight and rain chances return after midnight.
The warm air will help fuel some thunderstorms tomorrow.
There looks to be two batches of storms, one in the morning and another in the afternoon.
We have a LOW risk of severe weather across Region 8, but if you are traveling to Mississippi or Alabama, there is a medium threat of severe storms there.
We dry out a little on Friday, but a few storms may develop on Saturday afternoon and evening due to a weak disturbance moving across the region.
News Headlines
People in two neighboring towns are joining forces this morning to help those burned out of their homes.
Jonesboro and Craighead County continue to set records for sales and use tax collections.
Investigators say whoever broke into several businesses late Friday night got away with $80 but left behind more than $5,000 in damage.
