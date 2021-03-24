Michigan State LB Charles Willekes commits to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football continues to grind on the recruiting trail.
Michigan State redshirt freshman linebacker Charles Willekes announced Tuesday that he committed to Arkansas State. Willekes entered the transfer portal in November 2020.
He played one game for the Spartans in 2019. Willekes was on special teams in MSU’s rivalry game against Michigan. He would have 4 years of eligibility. Charles’ brother Kenny won the 2019 Burlsworth Trophy and plays for the Minnesota Vikings.
Butch Jones continues to add depth to the potential Red Wolves roster via the transfer portal. Willekes would be the 4th Power 5 player to commit to A-State this offseason. Several D1 transfers are working out this spring. That includes former TCU WR Te’Vailance Hunt and former Yale RB Alan Lamar.
Recent Arkansas State Football Commits From FBS/FCS
*: Participating in 2021 Spring Practice
LB Charles Willekes (Michigan State)
QB James Blackman (Florida State)
WR Te’Vailance Hunt (TCU) *
DE Thurman Geathers (Louisville) *
DE Joe Ozougwu (North Texas) *
QB Brady Martin (Rhode Island) *
RB Alan Lamar (Yale) *
WR Adam Jones (Central Michigan) *
P Jacob Enns (Western Carolina) *
