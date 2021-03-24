Portageville school resource officer offers active shooter response training to community

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Monday’s shooting in Colorado is the second mass shooting in the U.S. in a week.
It led one local police officer to expand active shooter training beyond schools and into the community.
”It’s not to instill fear in anyone, it’s just to prepare them for the worst,” Corey Sisk said.
Portageville’s School Resource Officer Corey Sisk shares the importance of knowing what to do in case of an emergency like the Boulder, Colorado supermarket shooting.
“We’re not going to stop it, it’s just not possible, but what we can do is try to prevent it and try to be prepared by cutting down our casualties by knowing what to do,” Officer Sisk said.
This is why he’s is offering free training to local churches and businesses.
“Why can’t we take that training that we’ve learned to use in the school districts to the businesses and let’s teach them the same thing,” he said.
Monday’s shooting changes perspective for some grocery store workers.
“It’s pretty scary. I mean it can happen anywhere but you know grocery stores, they’re open most of the time and people can come in and you just never know,” Ashley Davis said.
Ashley Davis is the manager of Food Rite. She’s expressing interest for getting hands on training for her staff from Officer Sisk and the police department.
“Everybody needs to know the precautions that they need to take, their do’s and their don’ts, what they should watch out for, what they need to look for,” she said.
Portageville Mayor Vincent Berry encouraged the safety training.
“I think it’s really important to recognize officer Sisk for taking this on his forward thinking in this, it shows the ideals of service before self that our police department really embodies,” Berry said.
Officer Sisk is hearing positive feedback from the community, and some church pastors are expressing interest in the training as well.
