A Rainy Morning May Turn Severe by the Afternoon

Rain and thunder move in overnight. Small hail is possible with the strongest storm, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Watch for flash flooding in the morning. Depending on what time the rain ends and how the atmosphere bounces back, strong to severe storms are possible by the afternoon. These will be capable of all types of severe weather though wind and hail look the most likely. If the rain keeps us stable, not much severe weather is expected. Stay weather aware and don’t rely on the atmosphere to stay stable. It’ll get cool behind the storms, but highs stay nice into the weekend. We could get close to 80 degrees on Saturday, which could fuel a few more thunderstorms later that night.