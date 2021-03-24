StormTEAM: Prepare for another round of severe storms, flash flooding

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Region 8 StormTEAM is keeping a close watch on the possibility of severe storms moving through the area Thursday, bringing the threat of tornadoes and flash flooding.
Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry says the first round of showers and thunderstorms will move in just after midnight.
The heaviest rain will fall between 4 and 8 a.m., but showers could linger until lunchtime.
Once the rain moves out, instability could move in from the south.
Storms will fire up ahead of the advancing front, Castleberry says, increasing the chances of severe storms and possible flash flooding between 2 and 7 p.m.
“The highest instability looks to be along and east of Crowley’s Ridge,” he said Wednesday morning. “Any storms that are by themselves in that corridor have the potential to rotate.”
Right now, the Region 8 StormTEAM is expecting a low risk of severe weather for much of Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.
Those areas along and east of Crowley’s Ridge have a medium risk of severe storms.
The highest threat, with the greatest likelihood of tornadoes, will be located across North Mississippi, Northwest Alabama, and Southwest Tennessee.
“The best-case scenario is that the morning rain does not allow the atmosphere to recover and the highest instability remains east of the [Mississippi] river,” Castleberry said.
- Watch the latest forecasts on KAIT-TV at 4:30-7 a.m., Midday at 11 a.m., News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. on KAIT-ABC & KAIT-NBC. Newscasts are available over the air, on cable & satellite where available, on kait8.com, on the Region 8 News mobile app for smartphones and tablets (to install or update the news app search KAIT in your mobile marketplace).
-OTT watch Region 8 News from any device by downloading the Region 8 News app, the Region 8 Weather app, the Region 8 News Roku channel, or on the Region 8 News on Amazon Firestick.
- Follow the Region 8 StormTEAM on social media:
For the latest power outages, or to report an outage in your area:
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.