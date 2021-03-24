Strong pitching propels Arkansas State baseball past Murray State

A strong starting performance by Brandon Hudson, followed by sharp bullpen stints by Jack Jumper and Kollin Stone, propelled Arkansas State baseball to a 3-1 victory versus Murray State Tuesday at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field.
Making his first start for the Red Wolves (4-12), Hudson tossed 5.0 shutout innings, allowing the Racers (10-10) just one hit to earn the win. The Roland, Arkansas, native hurled 68 pitches, 45 of which were strikes, before being relieved by Walker Williams. Jumper then delivered 2.2 scoreless innings of relief with a pair of strikeouts before giving way to Kollin Stone in the ninth, who struck out the side for his second save of the season.
Facing a windy night with gusts in the 30s, runs were at a premium. But A-State managed to drive some balls deep, highlighted by a pair of extra-base hits by Tyler Duncan. The Sooke, British Columbia, product drove a leadoff solo homer in the second before notching a double in the seventh.
After Duncan opened the bottom of the second with his team-leading fifth homer of the year, Jake Gish scored on an error by the Racers’ left fielder to make it 2-0 after two. The Red Wolves added another in the third on a bases-loaded walk to Jaylon Deshazier, plating Jared Toler.
Murray State’s lone run came in the sixth on an RBI single by Jordan Cozart that drove in Jake Slunder. Cozart led the Racers with two of the team’s five hits.
Sam Gardner drew the start for the Racers and took the loss, pitching 2.0 innings and allowing two runs on three hits.
NEXT UP
The Red Wolves travel to Illinois State for a three-game non-conference series starting Friday, March 26, with first pitch slated for 5 p.m. CT. Saturday’s game is also set for 5 p.m. while Sunday’s series finale is set to start at 1 p.m. Games on Friday and Sunday will be broadcasted live on ESPN+, while the radio broadcast of all three contests can be heard on 95.3 The Ticket.
