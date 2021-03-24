Strong pitching propels Arkansas State baseball past Murray State

Making his first start for the Red Wolves (4-12), Hudson tossed 5.0 shutout innings, allowing the Racers (10-10) just one hit to earn the win. The Roland, Arkansas, native hurled 68 pitches, 45 of which were strikes, before being relieved by Walker Williams. Jumper then delivered 2.2 scoreless innings of relief with a pair of strikeouts before giving way to Kollin Stone in the ninth, who struck out the side for his second save of the season.