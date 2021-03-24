Woman admits to stabbing husband, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman is behind bars after admitting to police she stabbed her husband.
Police arrested Beverly L Brown-Hayes, 49, just after 12 a.m. Tuesday on domestic battering - 2nd degree/physical injury.
An officer went to St. Bernards ER around 10:35 p.m. Monday to speak with the husband, who said his wife stabbed him in the back, but it was a misunderstanding, according to an incident report.
The incident report added the victim had a small laceration to the upper right back shoulder, and she admitted to stabbing her husband, according to the officer
