Woman hit, killed on I-555

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Trumann woman died Tuesday morning when a vehicle struck her.
Arkansas State Police reported the incident happened at 3:33 a.m. March 23 on Interstate 555 near the 32-mile marker in Craighead County.
Jerry L. Stone, 50, of Bartlett, Tennessee, was southbound in the inside lane when investigators say he came upon a pedestrian standing in the lane of traffic with her arms outstretched.
ASP said Stone “could not avoid impact” and his 2001 Toyota struck April Sills, 38, of Trumann.
An ambulance took Sills to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro where she died.
According to the fatal crash report, it was raining and road conditions were wet.
