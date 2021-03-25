After year wait, bids open for new Randolph County Health Unit

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Progress is being made in relocating the Randolph County Health Unit after the current location faced major flooding in the past.
County Judge David Jansen said Wednesday that bids are about to open, putting a new building on Camp Road near the majority of medical facilities in Pocahontas, including St. Bernards Five Rivers Medical Center and Pocahontas Nursing & Rehab.
Jansen says this is a big step forward for the county.
“We’re excited to try to get our health department from across the river,” Jansen said. “We don’t have a medical mile, but we’ve got the medical quarter-mile.”
The county got nearly $800,000 to relocate back in late 2019, with the timeline of late 2020 to finish the project. Due to COVID-19, the project was delayed.
Jansen expects the bidding process to end within the next couple of weeks.
