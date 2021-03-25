Arkansas State baseball travels to Illinois State for weekend series

ARKANSAS STATE (4-12) at Illinois State (5-13)
Friday, March 26-Sunday, March 28, 2021 5:00 PM CT (Fri. & Sat.)/1:00 PM (Sun.)
Duffy Bass Field • Normal, Illinois • 95.3 The Ticket • ESPN+ (Friday) • ESPN+ (Sunday)
LEADING OFF
- The 2021 campaign marks the program’s 74th season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,338-1,651-10 all-time record dating back to the inaugural 1948 season.
- The Red Wolves are entering the non-conference weekend series at Illinois State after halting a five-game skid with a 3-1 midweek victory over Murray State on Tuesday.
- Illinois State marks the second opponent of the season from the Missouri Valley Conference. A-State went 2-0 in a midweek series over Missouri State, which is the Red Wolves’ other foe from The Valley.
- The Redbirds owns a 9-4 lead in the overall series between the two teams, claiming the last two meetings. The teams last met in 2018 for a season-opening series in Jonesboro, with the Redbirds taking two of three.
- A-State enters the weekend series ranked second in the Sun Belt Conference (59th nationally) in home runs per game (1.06) as of 3/25. The Red Wolves have passed last season’s homers tally through 16 games (14), with 17 this season. The Red Wolves have also done so in the doubles column, totaling 27 this season. Through 16 games last year, A-State hit 21.
DUNCAN AT THE DISH
- Tyler Duncan has had a strong start to the season at the plate for Arkansas State. The senior ranks inside the top 10 in the Sun Belt Conference in six categories and is among the top 100 in the NCAA in five of those.
- Through 16 games, Duncan has doubled his run production from last season (7 > 14), as well as surpassed last season’s marks for hits (18 > 21), doubles (2 > 4), home runs (1 > 5), total bases (25 > 42) and slugging percentage (.446 > .689).
HUDSON ENJOYS STRONG FIRST START
- Arkansas State got a strong start out of newcomer Brandon Hudson on Tuesday versus Murray State, Hudson’s first career start at A-State.
- Hudson tossed 5.0 shutout innings, allowing one hit. The Roland, Arkansas, native struck out three and walked a pair to earn the victory.
A-STATE VERSUS THE VALLEY
- Arkansas State is no stranger to playing opponents from the Missouri Valley Conference, having done so every year since at least 2000.
- A-State has faced six of the current 10 members on the diamond, taking on two (Missouri State, Illinois State) this season.
STONE COLD
- No, not Steve Austin. This note’s about Arkansas State senior closer Kollin Stone.
- The former Riverside Rebel from Lake City, Arkansas, is rising atop the charts in career saves after Tuesday’s three-strikeout inning versus Murray State. Stone is currently tied for third in career saves in program history, matching Tim Egart (2006-07) and Blake Ring (2003-05) with 11 total. He needs one to tie Tyler Zuber (2014-17) for second all-time.
