Arkansas State’s Julien Sale is #35 in latest PGA Tour University rankings

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Red Wolf continues to rise among the top college golfers in the nation.
Arkansas State senior Julien Sale jumped 8 spots to #35 in the latest PGA Tour University rankings. He’s fresh off a T3 finish at the Tiger Invitational. Sale had a strong tournament in a field that featured 23 of the top 100 players in the nation. He opened with a 73 but finished with back to back 67′s.
PGA TOUR University is a program designed to strengthen and elevate the path to the PGA TOUR through the Korn Ferry Tour, Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Series – China. The top five golfers after the NCAA Championship will receive membership to the Korn Ferry Tour and will be exempt into all open, full-field events following the conclusion of the NCAA Championship through the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour regular season. The top five finishers will also be exempt into the Final Stage of that year’s Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
Golfers finishing 6th-15th in the PGA Tour University ranking will secure membership on one of the International Tours for the current season and a spot in the Second Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, if necessary.
Sale isn’t the only Red Wolf in the PGA Tour University rankings. Zan Luka Stirn is #67, Michael Weppernig is #336.
Arkansas State men’s golf heads to North Carolina this weekend for the Tar Heel Collegiate.
