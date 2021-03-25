Arkansas State’s Julien Sale is #35 in latest PGA Tour University rankings

PGA TOUR University is a program designed to strengthen and elevate the path to the PGA TOUR through the Korn Ferry Tour, Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Series – China. The top five golfers after the NCAA Championship will receive membership to the Korn Ferry Tour and will be exempt into all open, full-field events following the conclusion of the NCAA Championship through the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour regular season. The top five finishers will also be exempt into the Final Stage of that year’s Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.