2 in custody in connection to Sikeston armed robbery

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people are in custody in connection to an armed robbery investigation.
According to Captain Derick Wheetley with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, the two were taken into custody in the Charleston, Mo. area on Interstate 57.
He said a gun and a large amount of cash was recovered.
According to Captain Wheetley, a person was held at gunpoint and robbed near Armory Park on Thursday afternoon, March 25 before the suspect drove away from the scene.
