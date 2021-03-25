Brookland braces for more potential flooding

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Following last week’s flooding and with more potentially on the way Thursday, the city of Brookland is prepared to deal with whatever Mother Nature throws at them.
According to Brookland’s Water and Wastewater superintendent Timothy Harrington, the town got out of last week’s severe weather relatively unscathed.
“The water came so quick,” Harrington said. “Within about an hour, it had receded and there really was no significant damage to any of the city buildings. But we did have a few people get water in their house but it was very minimum.”
Harrington credits the work the city has done over the past decade in preventing flash flooding from doing more damage.
“We keep a pretty good hand on planning for the future and getting things done,” Harrington said. “Such as our retention ponds, our digging of the ditches and regrading and putting new tiles in.”
The biggest roadblock facing Brookland’s efforts to optimize flood protection comes in the form of some of the town’s residents. Due to some ditches going through private property, the town cannot make needed maintenance and upgrades without the consent of property owners.
“I would encourage everyone to look at the neighborhood and be respectful of their neighbors,” Harrington said. “See what you can do to help. A lot of people ask, ‘What can the city do for me?’. It goes back to the old saying of what can you do for your city.”
