Burnside hits 16th HR, #15 Arkansas softball beats Kansas

Pitcher Mary Haff (15-2) continued to build on her nation-leading win total and struck out nine in 6.0 innings of work. Haff allowed three hits, one walk, one hit by pitch and four runs, with three earned. Autumn Storms (1) registered her first save of the season, throwing the final frame and allowed a walk, but erased it, inducing a game-ending double play. Kasey Hamilton (3-4) tossed all 7.0 innings for Kansas with seven runs allowed and three earned. She surrendered 11 hits with three walks and four strikeouts.