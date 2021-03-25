Corning clinic to receive $3.6M for COVID-19 response

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - A Clay County health center will receive more than $3 million to provide COVID-19 vaccinations and services.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that 1st Choice Healthcare, Inc. of Corning would receive $3,602,500.
The clinic is one of 12 in the state that will receive $47,028,125 in American Rescue Plan funding.
According to a news release from the HHS, the funds will be used to “support and expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment for vulnerable populations.”
The money will also be used to provide preventive and primary care services to those at high risk, and expand operational capacity.
“Every American should have the security of knowing they have access to quality, affordable health care,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Especially as we face a pandemic that has exposed the disparities facing rural, minority, and lower-income communities.”
To see how much other healthcare providers in Arkansas and the rest of the United States will receive, click here.
